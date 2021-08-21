Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,130 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

