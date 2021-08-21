Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Centene by 42.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

