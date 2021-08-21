Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.99 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Shares of WING stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $177.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

In related news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.