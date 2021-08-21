Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 131 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Shares of EGP opened at $175.78 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

