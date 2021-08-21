Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392,500 shares of company stock worth $25,914,025 in the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 107,874.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.