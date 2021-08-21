e.l.f. Beauty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,256 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 551% compared to the typical volume of 500 call options.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

ELF opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.