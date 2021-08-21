e.l.f. Beauty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,256 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 551% compared to the typical volume of 500 call options.
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ELF opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.06.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
