Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTGX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,661,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 97.1% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 761,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 374,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.