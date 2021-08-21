Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,280 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 97,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 185,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TEF opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

