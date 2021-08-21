Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $1,464,680. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAY opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

