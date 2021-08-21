Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after acquiring an additional 579,027 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $567,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.72.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

