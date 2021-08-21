Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.58.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 78.59%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,135 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

