Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1,785.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Belden by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $54.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.44. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

