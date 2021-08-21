Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,030 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.73.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.