Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Nutrien by 287.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $1,483,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

