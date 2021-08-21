Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases $24,510.60 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims bought 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $24,510.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

