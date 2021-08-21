Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

