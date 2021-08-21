Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
EOI stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.65.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
