Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

EOI stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

