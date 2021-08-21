Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

ETW stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

