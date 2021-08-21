eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

EBAY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 5,398,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $76.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.48.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

