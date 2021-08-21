Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $162.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.82. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

