Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.67). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,037 ($13.55), with a volume of 421,950 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,030.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

