Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 981,293 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 95,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $141,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.