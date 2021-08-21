Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.48.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,920. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

