Element Wealth LLC Buys 257 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,486,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

