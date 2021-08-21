Element Wealth LLC Buys 47 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

