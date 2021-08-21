EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for 2.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 269,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 212,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,628. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

