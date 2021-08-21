Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $51.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

