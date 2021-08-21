Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Energizer has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $39.99 on Friday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

