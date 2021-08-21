Energo (TSL) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $254,430.66 and $834.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00819220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00105406 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.