Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 69,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,920,444 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $5.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,570,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

