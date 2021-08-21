Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $298 million-$300.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.93 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

ENV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,412. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

