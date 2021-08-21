EOS Force Hits 1-Day Volume of $234,035.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $234,035.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00093635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.00304525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000096 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

