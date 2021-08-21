Epic Cash (EPIC) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,053.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $4.81 million and $10,053.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,304,408 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

