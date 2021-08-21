Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

