EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $118.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the lowest is $113.80 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $466.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $475.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $528.59 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $541.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

