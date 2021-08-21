Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $835.63 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 219.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $817.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

