Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$172.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$162.11.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$150.73 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$73.49 and a twelve month high of C$159.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 17.040002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,582,638.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $988,870.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

