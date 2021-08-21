Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $123.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,185 shares of company stock worth $1,695,421 over the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

