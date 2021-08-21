Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.
In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
