Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.