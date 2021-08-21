Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

