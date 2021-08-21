Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Duke Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DUK. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

