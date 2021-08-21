Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gambling.com Group Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GAMB. Truist began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

