Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETRN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

