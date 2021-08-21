Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings per share of ($2.83) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.55) and the lowest is ($3.02). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 468,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

