Essentia (ESS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $165,895.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Essentia has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $165,895.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00815475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047933 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

