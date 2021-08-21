Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $29.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,708,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,056,000 after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $30.74. 605,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

