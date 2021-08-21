Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.87 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and $4.87 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

