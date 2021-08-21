Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi Sells 5,710 Shares of Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vivek Sagi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $94,157.90.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 111,429.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

