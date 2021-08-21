Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi Sells 5,710 Shares of Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vivek Sagi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $94,157.90.
Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
