Everest (ID) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Everest has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and approximately $712,802.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

