Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

